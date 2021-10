It’s going to be awfully close to a summertime feeling as we go deeper into the week, with temperatures more like the first half of September than mid-October. With our four-day-old coastal low finally out where the fishes are, we’re able to dry out and warm up even more as a south wind turns north today. Temperatures Wednesday morning will start in the low to mid-60s, again more like early September than the 13th of October.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO