Seat Arona review: prime example of what a small, reasonably-priced family car should be
Since its introduction in 2017, we’ve had a rather soft spot for the Seat Arona. In this market of jacked-up superminis, the Arona, which is based on the Ibiza hatchback and named after a district in Tenerife, was pleasingly unpretentious and not bad to drive either. It was competing in a hugely expanding class, which subsequently contained such well-received cars such as the Ford Puma and Volkswagen T-Cross. Against such competition, the Arona has done middling business, selling 400,000 globally and 45,000 in the UK.www.telegraph.co.uk
