CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Seat Arona review: prime example of what a small, reasonably-priced family car should be

By Andrew English,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its introduction in 2017, we’ve had a rather soft spot for the Seat Arona. In this market of jacked-up superminis, the Arona, which is based on the Ibiza hatchback and named after a district in Tenerife, was pleasingly unpretentious and not bad to drive either. It was competing in a hugely expanding class, which subsequently contained such well-received cars such as the Ford Puma and Volkswagen T-Cross. Against such competition, the Arona has done middling business, selling 400,000 globally and 45,000 in the UK.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
AutoExpress

New SEAT Arona 2021 review

Some smart new styling, a new interior and big tech upgrades make the latest Arona more appealing than ever. It’s as good to drive as ever, but that comes at the expense of that firm ride. While the styling of the FR model gives it undeniable appeal, it’s certainly a case of try before you buy.
BUYING CARS
localemagazine.com

7 Reasons This Electric Mercedes Should Be Your Next Car

This All-New, All-Electric Mercedes Is the Sleekest on the Road. What was once characterized as a movement built by zealous environmentalists, the electric vehicle market has become one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. While big-name brands like Audi and Jaguar have entered the equation with their own all-electric models, no other introduction has garnered quite as much attention as the recent unveiling of the all-new, all-electric 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS. With one of the most efficient batteries on the market and a plethora of eye-popping new design elements and technology, the EQS has the potential to revolutionize the way luxury, and economy interact. Here’s seven things we love about this luxe, eco-friendly vehicle. Electric 2022 Mercedes Benz.
CARS
News - What Car?

2022 Ford Focus family car revealed: price, specs and release date

Updated Ford Focus family hatchback gains bolder looks, a new infotainment system and more advanced driver assistance technology... The theory behind diversification is simple – take the product you’re best known for and put a fresh spin on it to capture a larger audience. Take Apple, for example. It introduced the iPhone in 2007 as a single model, but today’s iPhone 13 can be had in standard or Pro forms, each with two screen sizes and a plethora of color and storage options. Car makers like to diversify too, and that explains why the Ford Focus family is so large.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Guy Stumbles On Classic Cars Abandoned In Old Showroom

Exploring abandoned buildings can come with many benefits and inherent risks, as YouTuber Lenny knows well enough. The guy lives in the UK and likes to explore uninhabited structures which have sat empty for years, recording his adventures for everyone else to enjoy. He’s not car-focused, but in the video we’ve included, he stumbled across some classic cars left in an abandoned dealer showroom, which is pretty interesting.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Herriot
Motor1.com

C8 Corvette Owner's Hopes And Dreams Literally Crushed By A Maserati

Sometimes, things don't according to plan. Perhaps we're being a bit presumptuous here. We assume the red C8 Chevrolet Corvette in the above photos wasn't crushed on purpose, but hey, we've seen stranger things. It's very safe to assume this Corvette-Maserati mashup was entirely accidental. We came upon this image...
CARS
Robb Report

This Rare 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster Could Be Yours for a Cool $1.1 Million

An automaker has rarely gotten things as right with a car as Mercedes-Benz did with the 300 SL Coupe. That didn’t stop the marque from continuing to tinker with its design. Now a gorgeous example of its convertible successor could be yours. A silver 1957 300 SL Roadster has just been listed for private sale in Monaco by RM Sotheby’s. It may lack the iconic gullwing doors of its predecessor, but the fully restored speed machine is still mid-century auto design at its best. Introduced in 1954, the 300 SL Coupe is widely viewed as one of the most beautiful sports cars...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Car#Ford Puma#Economy#Volkswagen T Cross#Vw Group
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1995 Porsche 911 Cup 3.8 RSR Evo Is an Outstanding Outlier

Porsche’s air-cooled swan song was sung by the 993 series, made from 1994 to 1998—the last of the air-and-oil 911s. That these cars have achieved cult status is no surprise; they were the most refined, powerful and—for many Porschephiles—beautiful of all 911s, although a topic of some debate for those attracted to the curvaceous front fenders of the original model. North America got some interesting 993 model variants, including the Turbo S, but Porsche never saw fit to bring the sporting 993 RS to the US. Rarer still are the Carrera Cup race cars like the 1995 Porsche 993 Cup 3.8...
CARS
Telegraph

Chevrolet Corvette C8 review: still a legend, and now a bigger threat than ever to European rivals

Pointless indulgences they might be, but powerful sports cars are also inexorably linked with the myths we tell about ourselves. A scarlet-red Ferrari or Alfa Romeo could only come from Italy, a racing-green Jaguar or Aston Martin are as English as a tweed suit, and the technical ostentation of a gleaming silver Mercedes-Benz or Porsche are through and through, German.
CARS
Best Life

The One Car You Should Never Buy Used, According to 2021 Data

Whether we're taking a trip to the grocery store three miles away or cruising 3,000 miles across the country, many of us depend on our cars to get us to our destinations safely. And while having a reliable car is key, it doesn't have to mean your car has to be shiny and new. Most people in the U.S. actually drive used cars, according to Statista, which reports that 39.3 million used cars were sold in the U.S. in 2020 compared to 14 million new cars.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Gear Patrol

The 10 Worst Used Cars to Buy Right Now

The combination of coronavirus pandemic-induced car demand and the microchip shortage have caused used car prices to spike dramatically in 2021 — to the point some vehicles are selling for more used than new. A new iSeeCars.com study notes that average used prices rose 26.2% year over year in August.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS
CNET

Here are the best SUVs under $35,000

New cars are expensive. New SUVs are even more expensive. Those are facts, but today, let's forget about the average new car price over $40,000 and focus on SUVs under $35,000. That simple fact is this is the best part of this list: These SUV picks don't cost an arm...
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Cars Americans Don’t Want to Buy

Throughout 2021, a shortage of computer chips caused disruptions in the production of new cars, resulting in slowing sales. Dealers face scant inventories, and sales in August 2021 were even lower than August of 2020 during the sales decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The average new car, throughout 2021, sat on a dealer’s lot […]
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy