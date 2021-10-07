Today I wanted to share with you a Cozy Thanksgiving Entryway! I really haven’t focused a lot on Thanksgiving decor because it really is so similar to our already styled fall decor. For us, Thanksgiving doesn’t look the same every single year. By the time that Thanksgiving arrives, I am already scheming up Winter and Christmas Decor plans and Ideas for all of you so Thanksgiving doesn’t always have a big moment in my decor on the blog! So this year I wanted to get a head start and create some Thanksgiving Inspiration for you, but this look could be for all fall long even. Turkeys are not just for thanksgiving, in fact this art would look cozy in certain spaces all year long! I styled this space a few different ways, one more neutral & one with more color. I love showing just how versatile a look can be with just the switch of a pillow and a few other items…