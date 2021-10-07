CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

McDevitt joins local realty office

pontevedrarecorder.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathy McDevitt has joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Ponte Vedra/Nocatee office. “From the moment you meet her, you’ll be struck by her professionalism, ‘go-getter’ personality and passion she has for helping others,” said Holly Hayes, broker and manager of the Ponte Vedra/Nocatee office. “Kathy has traveled the world but now calls Ponte Vedra home, as she has had family living here for over 30 years.”

pontevedrarecorder.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Business
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ponte Vedra Nocatee
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy