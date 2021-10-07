McDevitt joins local realty office

Kathy McDevitt has joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Ponte Vedra/Nocatee office. “From the moment you meet her, you’ll be struck by her professionalism, ‘go-getter’ personality and passion she has for helping others,” said Holly Hayes, broker and manager of the Ponte Vedra/Nocatee office. “Kathy has traveled the world but now calls Ponte Vedra home, as she has had family living here for over 30 years.”