A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle review: this lost John Coltrane record is a wild, ecstatic slice of jazz history
In January 1965 John Coltrane's A Love Supreme was released, and at that moment something new entered jazz. It had begun as low-life entertainment, before rising up to the sphere of art in the suites of Duke Ellington and the strenuous bebop workouts of Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker. Now it was to rise still further by becoming a route to spiritual enlightenment. A Love Supreme launched the idea of jazz as a kind of "speaking in tongues", in which the great saxophonist's titanic improvisations and pianist McCoy Tyner's huge, craggy harmonies would loft the listener onto some higher plane of being. Coltrane had endured a terrible few years of drug addiction, and this album was his way of announcing to the world that he had found God and that from now on a new kind of music-making dedicated to expressing states of religious devotion would be the only intoxicant he needed. The change is signalled in the clearest possible way in the first movement, where he and the other players chant the phrase "A Love Supreme", and also in the last movement, a long quasi-vocalise entitled "Psalm" in which Coltrane "chants" a poem of his own creation.
