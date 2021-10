“The clear light that belongs to October was making the landscape radiant.” — Florence Bone. October is a rather beautiful time of the year in New England; go out and enjoy all those beautiful colors of fall. For Leominster seniors, it’s the perfect time of year to join the Leominster Senior Center! There is something for everyone here, inside and out! Our outside wraparound deck with chairs overlooking Rockwell Pond gives you the opportunity to view the lovely foliage season! Bring a book or a lunch and sit outside and relax while taking in the array of colors right in front of you! Stay for as long as you want, then come inside to meet some new friends and enjoy the activities we have to offer!

