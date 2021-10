A hush fell over the room as a bearded, grey-haired man in a white turban and long flowing robes rose to the podium. The year was 1912 and the place was the Baptist Temple, now the performing arts center at Temple University. The house was packed, yet few could anticipate the message they were to receive that day – a message of unity and a vision of a world free of prejudice. The religious reformer from the middle east, a man by the name of Abdu’l Baha, which literally means servant of the glory of God, was small in stature but larger than life in his teachings. The messages he shared that day are even more poignant today given our current struggles in both areas.

SOCIETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO