The latest release of the Pandora Papers has provided a window into the strategies used by the ultra-wealthy and powerful to hide their assets from tax authorities.The investigation, undertaken by several major news organisations and spearheaded by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, revealed a system of tax evasion that includes states in the US but did not implicate any major US businesses or political figures.While prominent Americans largely escaped the investigation’s gaze, the United States itself did not, as researchers found that the US now serves as an overseas tax haven for many.Experts told NPR that the US’...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO