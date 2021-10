A key component of all of filmmaker Mike Flanagan's stories is that, while there's surely some unsettling and otherworldly horrors that characters face, there's also a fair share of emotional horror that the characters must endure before grappling with unearthly forces. When it comes to Midnight Mass, one of the more intense elements is the dangerous devotion to faith and the impact that can have on a community as demonstrated by the antagonists, depicting the negative effects of what is intended to bring positivity to one's life. Key figures in this component of the narrative are Hamish Linklater's and Samantha Sloyan's characters, with the performers weighing in on the process of bringing their characters to life. All seven episodes of Midnight Mass are now streaming on Netflix.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO