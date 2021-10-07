POLICE LOG:

— A Greentree Place man wanted to file a report against his neighbor at 11:32 a.m. Monday, who he said was calling him racial slurs and threatening to have her husband come and beat him up. This reportedly was all over his cat, which the neighbor reportedly told him is not being cared for properly. Police spoke to the woman, who denied calling the man any racial slurs. She said she did approach him about his cat, but he started yelling at her, called her offensive names and threatened her. Police suggested she stay away from him.