Geauga County, OH

Park board to use consultant in hiring new fiscal officer

By Brian Doering
chagrinvalleytoday.com
 7 days ago

The Geauga Park Board will use a consultant to assist in the hiring of a new fiscal officer, officials said. The park board on Sept. 29 fired Michael Frederick, the district fiscal officer and finance manager who had been doing the job for just a few months. He had attributed a mistake in the annual budget plan to incorrectly transposing numbers that ultimately cost the park district revenue from a levy.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geauga County, OH
