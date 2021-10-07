Park board to use consultant in hiring new fiscal officer
The Geauga Park Board will use a consultant to assist in the hiring of a new fiscal officer, officials said. The park board on Sept. 29 fired Michael Frederick, the district fiscal officer and finance manager who had been doing the job for just a few months. He had attributed a mistake in the annual budget plan to incorrectly transposing numbers that ultimately cost the park district revenue from a levy.www.chagrinvalleytoday.com
