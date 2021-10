Ben Simmons is looking to get out of Philadelphia right now and the 76ers are taking their sweet time with the proceedings. Despite his poor showing in the playoffs, Simmons is a valuable player and the Sixers don't want to set themselves back. In the meantime, Simmons has no interest in ever playing another game for the Sixers, and as a result, he is refusing to show up to training camp, which puts the team in a bad situation.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO