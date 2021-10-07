Class of 2020 finally passes through Southern Hall of Fame

SALINEVILLE — The Salineville-Southern Local Athletic Hall of Fame recently inducted the Class of 2020, which was postponed due to the pandemic. Inductees include:. Amy Mobley Harker (1982) was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a three-sport athlete. In volleyball she contributed to the reserve squad having a 14-1 record her Sophomore year; the varsity squad going 19-4 and being Wellsville Tournament runner-up, Tri-County League champs and district runner-up her junior year and varsity going 18-7 and being TCL and District Runner-Up her senior year. In basketball as a sophomore she helped the team go 17-6, win the TCL, sectional and district championships.