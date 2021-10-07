Letter to the editor: It's a clear choice, Shawnee District

In the Shawnee District of Frederick County, we have three options for supervisor, but the choice for me is clear. I want a supervisor that understands the board has four functions. The job description is clearly defined at fcva.us/departments/board-of-supervisors. “Functions of the Board of Supervisors include making land use decisions, establishing growth and development policies, setting operational policies, and reviewing and adopting the County’s operational and capital budgets. …”