Letter to the editor: It's a clear choice, Shawnee District
In the Shawnee District of Frederick County, we have three options for supervisor, but the choice for me is clear. I want a supervisor that understands the board has four functions. The job description is clearly defined at fcva.us/departments/board-of-supervisors. “Functions of the Board of Supervisors include making land use decisions, establishing growth and development policies, setting operational policies, and reviewing and adopting the County’s operational and capital budgets. …”www.winchesterstar.com
Comments / 0