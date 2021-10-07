CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, OH

WELLSVILLE HOMECOMING COURT

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of Wellsville High School’s 2021 Fall Homecoming Court represent the Class of 2022. This year those court members selected by their peers are (from left) Paige Green, Kira Wolfe, Chardonnay Jarvis, Giovanna Pucci, and Emily McNicol. The Homecoming Queen, voted by her peers, will be crowned during halftime of the football game this Friday against United. A “South of the Border” fiesta will be held Saturday in the high school auditeria. (Submitted photo)

