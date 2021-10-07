Oct. 6 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 400 positive results with 35 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, DHHS announced 400 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, October 5. Today’s results include 204 people who tested positive by PCR test and 196 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 7 new cases from Saturday, October 2 (3 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 329; an additional 30 new cases from Sunday, October 3 (17 by PCR and 13 by antigen test) for a new total of 256; and an additional 49 new cases from Monday, October 4 (21 by PCR and 28 by antigen test) for a new total of 410. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,600 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.