Economy

Oct. 7 - Michael J. Hicks: OPINION: Automation and today's labor market challenges

By Michael Hicks
 7 days ago

Today, many businesses struggle to hire the workers they need. Whatever the causes, this current challenge will surely prompt widespread changes by employers. This type of adjustment isn’t a new phenomenon, but economists allocate very little time explaining the mechanics of change. Nor do we explain that these types of corrections are normal and generally, if not always, make society better off. This is true across many types of labor market changes. But, even as the world improves, there are some winners and losers, or rather each of us experience some benefits and costs. That too is worth explaining, along with some examples.

Michael J. Hicks
Michael Hicks: Automation and today’s labor market challenges

