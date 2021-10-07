CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian film crew in orbit to make first movie in space

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — A Russian actor and a film director rocketed to space Oct. 5 on a mission to make the world’s first movie in orbit, a project the Kremlin said will help burnish the nation’s space glory. Actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko blasted off for the International Space...

Daily Beast

‘Nervous’ 90-Year-Old William Shatner Is Rocketed Into Space

Star Trek star William Shatner was launched to the edge of space on Wednesday, becoming the oldest person to make the voyage. Just after 10 a.m ET Wednesday, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company, Blue Origin, rocketed the 90-year-old sci-fi actor in a capsule from a launchpad in Van Horn, Texas, for the roughly 10-minute milestone trip.
VAN HORN, TX
Variety

William Shatner Becomes Oldest Person to Enter Space as Blue Origin Lifts Off

William Shatner has reached the final frontier. At 90 years old, the “Star Trek” actor entered space aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space shuttle on Wednesday morning, becoming the oldest person in history to boldly go where no man has gone before. Also on board the second Blue Origin flight were Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of Planet Labs; Glen de Vries, the co-founder of Medidata; and Audrey Power, Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations. The shuttle lifted off from Launch Site One in Texas, taking its passengers 62 miles above Earth’s surface and past the...
AFP

Planet announces plans for new fleet of Earth observation satellites

Satellite data provider Planet announced Tuesday that it plans to launch a new fleet of orbiting eyes so powerful they can distinguish road markings on the ground. Planet, which already operates 200 Earth observation satellites from space, wants to make the new function available in 2023. The new satellites, called Pelican, could be used for mapping services, such as Google maps; in environmental tasks, such as spotting illegal forest clearers or observing crops; and in defense to monitor troop movements and airport activity. "The data is faster, it's higher resolution, it's lower latency, it's more on demand," Robbie Schingler, a former NASA engineer who co-founded Planet in 2010, told AFP. "It's a whole new satellite."
The Independent

Six ‘analogue astronauts’ spend weeks on fake Martian desert to simulate future missions to the Red Planet

A group of “analog astronauts” will spend four weeks living on a fake version of Mars to prepare for the challenging environment on the Red Planet.The mission, hosted by the Israel Space Agency, will take place in the Negev desert, and managed by ‘mission control’ at the Austrian Space Forum with a built-in 10-minute delay to simulate the time difference between Mars and Earth.They will be homed in a habitat similar in design to those astronauts will use if and when they visit Mars on future missions. Geologically the composition of the Negev desert is very similar to that...
The Independent

Blue Origin launch – as it happened: William Shatner launched into space on historic flight

Blue Origin has launched William Shatner into space aboard its New Shepard rocket.The Star Trek actor has gone where no 90-year-old has gone before, becoming the oldest person to ever fly to space.According to a live stream of the historic event, Shatner reached an altitude of roughly 350,000ft and a velocity of about 2,000mph.The trip lasted about 10 minutes, when the capsule fell back to Earth with a parachute. The New Shepard NS-18 flight was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed due to windy weather at the Texas launch site.Shatner is joined on the flight by Blue Origin Vice...
ScienceAlert

What The Heck Was This Blue 'Luminous Event' Photographed From The Space Station?

On October 8, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet captured something strikingly rare from on board the International Space Station (ISS). The photo – which is a single frame taken from a longer timelapse – might look like it shows a cobalt bomb exploding over Europe, but this scary-looking blue light didn't do any damage. In fact, most people would never have noticed it happening. Instead, the frame shows something far less ominous called a 'transient luminous event' – a lightning-like phenomenon striking upwards in the upper atmosphere. Also known as upper-atmospheric lightning, transient luminous events are a bunch of related phenomena which occur during thunderstorms, but...
The Conversation U.S.

The most powerful space telescope ever built will look back in time to the Dark Ages of the universe

Some have called NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope the “telescope that ate astronomy.” It is the most powerful space telescope ever built and a complex piece of mechanical origami that has pushed the limits of human engineering. On Dec. 18, 2021, after years of delays and billions of dollars in cost overruns, the telescope is scheduled to launch into orbit and usher in the next era of astronomy. I’m an astronomer with a specialty in observational cosmology – I’ve been studying distant galaxies for 30 years. Some of the biggest unanswered questions about the universe relate to its early years just...
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
techstartups.com

Meet Russian Avangard, the world’s fastest nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that’s 20 to 27 times faster than the speed of sound; can hit any target on Earth within an hour

With conflict brewing in Taiwan, the major military powers—China, Russia, and the United States—are taking military technology to the next frontier–outer space. In a never-ending quest to find weapons that will give each country a qualitative military edge over friend and foe alike, the three superpowers, including India, are developing a new type of weapon ultra-fast “hypersonic” missiles that can hit targets anywhere on Earth within an hour.
