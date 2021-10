For the first time in a long time, we have good news for our family farmers who have been under tremendous economic strain caused by drought, wildfires, and extreme heat. Last week, the president signed into law H.R. 5305 – Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act (Continuing Resolution). A short-term funding solution to keep our government running is never ideal, but this Continuing Resolution provides for many of Central Washington’s priorities. Specifically, this law includes $28.6 billion in emergency support for natural disasters as well as my legislation, H.R. 267, the 2020 WHIP+ Reauthorization Act which is designed to help our famers here in Central Washington.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO