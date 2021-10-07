Here are the finalists for the 2021 National Book Awards
The finalists for the National Book Awards were announced Oct. 5, with Lauren Groff, Anthony Doerr and Hanif Abdurraqib among the nominees for the prestigious literary prizes. Featuring stories about a woman defying the medieval patriarchy, two enslaved Black men finding love and a young girl who finds freedom in books and art during the Syrian civil war, 25 works were chosen by the National Book Foundation in five categories: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature and young people’s literature.www.yoursun.com
