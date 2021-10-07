CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Here are the finalists for the 2021 National Book Awards

By Dorany Pineda Los Angeles Times
yoursun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe finalists for the National Book Awards were announced Oct. 5, with Lauren Groff, Anthony Doerr and Hanif Abdurraqib among the nominees for the prestigious literary prizes. Featuring stories about a woman defying the medieval patriarchy, two enslaved Black men finding love and a young girl who finds freedom in books and art during the Syrian civil war, 25 works were chosen by the National Book Foundation in five categories: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature and young people’s literature.

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Melvin Van Peebles, icon of Black cinema, dead at 89

Filmmaker and author Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The rebel director known for his groundbreaking "blaxploitation" films, passed on Sept. 21 surrounded by his family, the Criterion Collection announced. "Dad knew that Black images matter," his son Mario Van Peebles said in a statement released...
theviolinchannel.com

Royal Philharmonic Society Awards Announces 2021 Finalists

Of the categories, the Inspiration Award is the new addition that acknowledges non-professional ensembles who have kept communities connected through the pandemic. This year’s nominees were selected by 60 independent panelists. For the very first time, the Royal Philharmonic Society (RPS) Awards will be decided by public votes, which have...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Doerr
Person
Lauren Groff
Person
Laird Hunt
Person
Martín Espada
quicksie983.com

WQXE FINALIST FOR 3 KBA EXCELLENCE IN BROADCASTING AWARDS

The Kentucky Association of Broadcasters recently announced the finalists for the 2021 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards. Radio station WQXE is a finalist for three different categories including Best Digital Product for the program “Furever Friends” with Afternoon Personality Adam Fuller, Best Morning Show with Brian Walker and Trisha Caudill in the morning, and for the prestigious “Station of the Year” award.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

Travel abroad with these new releases, from Jonathan Franzen’s Illinois to John Banville’s Spanish setting…Fiction1. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen is published in hardback by Fourth Estate, priced £20 (ebook £12.99). Available nowIt's publication day for CROSSROADS by Jonathan Franzen! 💛✨‘His best novel yet’ Telegraph'A mellow, marzipan-hued 70s-era heartbreaker' New York Times'A magnificent portrait of an American family on the brink’ Vogue'A stunning novel’ iNews‘A firecracker’ Irish Times pic.twitter.com/fBdjwHwaLO— 4thestatebooks (@4thEstateBooks) October 5, 2021Jonathan Franzen’s engrossing new novel, Crossroads, takes us to New Prospect, Illinois. Here, behind a veneer of small ‘c’ conservative respectability, we find a melting pot of American...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
yoursun.com

Racing for books

Over 50 people crowded the Jervey Library door on Thursday morning in anticipation for the beginning of the Jervey Library Bookstore’s sale. The Fill-a-Bag for $5 sale took place over three days last week with hundreds of book lovers attending the first day. People filled up their bags with both...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Day

Gary Allan Poe performs show about Edgar Allan Poe in New London

To answer your question right off the bat: No, Gary Allan Poe doesn’t think he’s related to Edgar Allan Poe. But that shouldn’t (and doesn't) prevent him from creating a Poe-centric show. That’s what he’s done with a production commemorating the 172nd anniversary of the author’s death (his exact cause...
NEW LONDON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Book Awards#Black People#Awards Ceremony#Poetry
Deadline

Jane Campion, Kenneth Branagh & Robin Wright To Receive Stockholm Film Festival Achievement Awards

Stockholm Film Festival has signed up a trio of big names to receive honorary awards – Bronze Horses – during this year’s event. Kenneth Branagh will be in Stockholm to pic up an Achievement Award after a screening of his new movie Belfast, which is seen as a hot contender in this year’s awards season, on November 20. Jane Campion, whose The Power Of The Dog screens at the fest, is receiving the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Awards this year, and will collect it on November 18. Robin Wright, whose Land is playing in Stockholm, will receive an Achievement Award on November 18. The festival has also confirmed its final program, which features 43% female directors, a new high-watermark for the event. Movies also screening include Annette, Spencer, Jane by Charlotte, The Hand Of God, and The Souvenir Part II. Stockholm Film Festival takes place November 10-21.
MOVIES
yoursun.com

Venice Concert Band returns to the stage

The Venice Concert Band returns to the stage at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 with a concert that will honor our military veterans as well as the many heroes who served on the front lines of necessary services during the recent pandemic. Entitled “Our Heroes” and under the direction of Bob Miller, the band will present its first concert of the 2021-22 season in the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Variety

Fox Developing Animated Comedy ‘Dirt Girls’ From Victoria Vincent

Fox is developing the animated comedy “Dirt Girls,” Variety has learned. The series hails from Victoria Vincent, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation. The project came through Vincent’s participation in Bento Box’s SkunkWorks program, which is designed to discover, cultivate and develop new creators and voices. The series takes place in an alienated suburban neighborhood, where two unsupervised kid sisters, Lucy and Pia, find depraved ways to keep themselves entertained while dealing with the confusing, dark aspects of the encroaching adult world. Vincent most recently worked as director on the Netflix animated series “We...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Groff, Doerr are among National Book Award finalists

Lauren Groff is a National Book Award finalist for her third consecutive book, nominated in the fiction category Tuesday for her historical novel “Matrix.” Anthony Doerr's multi-generational epic “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” his first work since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “All the Light We Cannot See," also made the list. Groff, a finalist in 2015 for her marital saga “Fates and Furies” and in 2018 for her story collection “Florida,” joins an elite group of authors including Vladimir Nabokov and Rachel Carson who have been cited for three books in a row. The other fiction finalists announced Tuesday are Laird Hunt's...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WDBO

Groff, Doerr are among National Book Award finalists

NEW YORK — (AP) — Lauren Groff is a National Book Award finalist for her third consecutive book, nominated in the fiction category Tuesday for her historical novel “Matrix.” Anthony Doerr's multi-generational epic “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” his first work since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “All the Light We Cannot See," also made the list.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kanw.com

Here are the finalists nominated for a 2021 National Book Award

Sweater, on. Tea, steeping. Blanket, splayed. As we enter the cozy vibes of autumn, all that's missing from this picture is a good book. If you need help picking one, the National Book Foundation just announced its finalists for this year's awards. A handful of the short-listed writers named have...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy