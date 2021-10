Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration belatedly congratulated journalist Maria Ressa Monday for being one of two winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her fight for freedom of expression under grave risks. However, it rejected criticisms that it was a slap on Duterte’s leadership, despite Ressa being a critic of the president's leadership, which critics say veers toward authoritarianism.Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Ressa, the 58-year-old co-founder of the Rappler news website known for its probing reportage into Duterte’s bloody anti-drugs crackdown, has been convicted of cyber libel and faces other criminal charges which courts would...

