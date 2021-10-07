Far Cry 6 Lag, Stutter, and Crashing fixes: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox
Far Cry 6 targets 60 FPS performance with dynamic 4K resolution scaling on PS5 and Xbox Series X, though doesn’t always deliver that consistently. This also goes for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game and their own respective targets. But, is there a Far Cry 6 lag, stutter, and crashing fix? What about a solution to the distracting screen tearing issue on consoles? Here’s the need-to-know info on improving the FC6 frame rate and stability across all platforms.www.gamerevolution.com
Comments / 0