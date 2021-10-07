The God Squad: God had given us free will

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDear Rabbi Gellman, in your article, The God Squad: Questions from the final exam of the theology class at Mercy High School in Middletown, Conn., Part 3, you answered a question from S: How come God puts us through difficult challenges that will just make us sad and could initially make us give up? You answered: “If God knew that we would give up, God would never test us. The point is that God does not know how we will react to the bumps and burdens of our lives. This is because we have free will and with free will, God cannot know what we will do next.” If “God does not know how we will react to the bumps and burdens of our lives”, and “with free will, God cannot know what we will do next,” is God not omniscient? I thought omniscience was an attribute of God. Thank you for your column that I read every week. – J, Wilmington, NC:

Larry Selvage
6d ago

God gives us life and he wants us to choose the right path and if we go a different way than what's chosen that's wrong on our behalf and if things go not as planned we can't blame God for the wrong path we take to God be the glory

Izreal Zeus
6d ago

Jesus calls his followers sheep. they sacrificed "sheep" in the OT frequently. Jesus also said to eat the flesh and drink the blood of the son of man. this can't be any clearer.

