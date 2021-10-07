CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Ask the Vet: Cat's Silent Heart Disease Causes Painful Hind Leg Paralysis

arcamax.com
 7 days ago

Q: Latte, our 8-year-old indoor cat, suddenly started crying and pulling himself along on his front legs while dragging his back legs. We rushed him to his veterinarian who diagnosed a saddle thromboembolism and recommended euthanasia because Latte's prognosis was so dire. We agreed, but because of Latte's stress and...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
inquirer.com

Medical Mystery: What caused woman’s arm pain and weakness?

Ebony is a 51-year-old physician who had been experiencing arm pain and weakness for about a year. During that time, the pain had become worse, radiating to the shoulder blade and down the arm. The problem was starting to interfere with her work as an internal medicine physician, as well as her sleep, care of her family, and her hobbies. She had previously seen a neurosurgeon in New Jersey and was being evaluated for neck and shoulder problems.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
La Jolla

Steps to ease nighttime leg pain

Do you have leg pain at night? If so, you are like many other varicose vein sufferers who have this same complaint. Discomfort and pain from varicose veins are caused when pressure builds up in the legs during the day from weakened veins and valves that do not close properly. These symptoms can worsen for anyone who stands or sits for much of the day.
HEALTH
Boston Herald

Ask the Vet: Does my fat cat have diabetes?

One of our cats is almost 15 and has recently developed issues that have had her in and out of the ER. We hope you might shed some light on the situation because, while things now seem to be under control, for a while it seemed as if her health was all over the place and we are still confused as to what happened yet relieved that she is stable now. She used to be a heavy cat and had lost at least 6 pounds over three to four months’ time. One day she developed severe lethargy and stopped eating so we were concerned. Of note is that she had also been drinking more water in the previous month. Maybe you know where this leads to. She had been otherwise always healthy and current with check-ups and shots. The ER admitted her and after blood tests and an ultrasound, we were informed that she had moderate to severe pancreatitis and her glucose was elevated. What could have caused the pancreatitis or the possibility of diabetes? They stabilized her quickly and then suddenly the pancreatitis resolved almost immediately, and she came home on insulin for diabetes. After a seizure episode at home returned her to the ER, we adjusted the insulin dose and things are good. Could they have been that confused, and can pancreatitis resolve so quickly? Any information would be appreciated!
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Paralysis#Heart Failure#The Cats#Latte
WFMZ-TV Online

Health Beat: Detecting heart disease in your eyes

LOS ANGELES — Your next trip to the eye doctor may reveal much more than whether you're nearsighted or farsighted. "It's like a window to our health," said Dr. Mathieu Bakhoum, a former retina surgeon at UC San Diego Health. "The eye is an organ, which often is the first...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Integrative Pet Vet column: Dogs experience pain

It is clear that animals experience pain. The importance of recognizing the presence of pain and providing pain control have become vital aspects of optimal health. Pain is a complex experience that has been divided into two basic components: 1) the sensory part of the pain stimuli and 2) the mental and emotional perception of the unpleasant sensation. This means that pain is not just the sensation you feel but also how it makes you feel and the memories that it evokes. Conditions like the level of inflammation at the site of injury and the activity of the nerve feedback loops impact on the intensity of the pain sensation.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
WNDU

Medical Moment: Menopause & heart disease

For some women, menopause is more than annoying hot flashes and mood swings. Newly-published research suggests those who accumulate fat in their abdomen during menopause are at a greater risk of heart disease. It’s an age-old complaint for many middle-aged women: no matter what they do, extra weight seems to...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Axios

Heart disease among women

Here’s a shocking statistic: Within five years of a heart attack, nearly half of women will die compared to 36% of men, according to the American Heart Association. Researchers are discovering a strong link between psychological stress and heart disease, concerning cardiologists who have seen an increase in stress among women during the pandemic.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Heart Disease

Your blood type can reveal a lot about you—even whether or not you might get heart disease. What are blood types anyway? "Blood types, A, B, AB and 0 refer to the kind of antibodies that are attached to the surface of the blood cells," says Dr. Sheldon Zablow, a nutritional psychiatrist and author of Your Vitamins Are Obsolete. "A and B each have one different type on their surface and AB has both. Type 0 really stands for type 'zero' because there are no antibodies on its surface. This has been misread as type 'O' and over time has become an oh-O." So how can you tell if you might get heart disease? "The blood type antibodies on the surface of the cell are also found on the surface of the cells of many organs but of importance here is that they are also on the surface of the cells that line the blood vessels," he says. "Antibodies are 'sticky' proteins that are waiting in the blood and on the surface of cells to capture and kill any foreign (not produced by the body) substances such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites." Read on to see which blood type may put you at risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

Behaviors that could cause a heart attack

A heart attack occurs in the U.S. every 40 seconds. A heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction, happens when a part of the heart muscle does not get enough blood. The more time that passes without treatment, the greater the damage to the heart muscle, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Smart Life Tips

The heart attack warning signs hiding in plain sight

A heart attack is not necessarily an event that grabs your chest and paralyzes your arms. According to a 2016 study by the American Heart Association, 45% of all heart attacks in the United States are "silent" and have no obvious symptoms. According to CDC 2020 data, heart disease kills one person every 36 seconds, making it a leading cause of death for men and women in the United States.
petpress.net

I Was Shocked to Hear Vets Considered Munchkin Cats Disabled!

It was shocking to hear that vets are warning animal lovers about the cruelty of munchkin cats. With the trend of these sausage cats being seen around social media, celebrities like Paris Hilton have boosted the popularity of Munchkin cats by uploading images and videos of her Munchkin cat Shorty on Instagram. Even these cats are involved in munchkin cat scams!
ANIMALS
studyfinds.org

Parkinson’s disease risk linked to one personality trait

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — People with a particular personality type may be more prone to developing Parkinson’s disease, a recent study reveals. Researchers from the Florida State University College of Medicine discovered a link between neuroticism, a personality trait that causes unpleasant emotions such as rage, irritability, anxiety, self-consciousness, and even emotional instability, and the progressive neurological disorder.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

This Supplement Reduces Heart Disease Deaths By 65%

A combination supplement popular for treating joint pain also reduces deaths from cardiovascular diseases. Regular intake of glucosamine with chondroitin is associated with a reduction in cardiovascular-related deaths and dying from any cause. Taking this supplement every day for a year can lower the rate of dying from cardiovascular diseases...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
FIRST For Women

New Study Identifies Potential Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease — And How to Avoid It

Whether you are concerned for a loved one whose memory just isn’t what it used to be or are hoping to keep your own brain sharp as you age (or both!), the thought of cognitive decline and all that comes with that can feel overwhelming — but it doesn’t have to be inevitable. Today, there is some good news on the research front: A recent study has identified the likely cause of Alzheimer’s disease and some ways to prevent it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy