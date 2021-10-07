CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

For managing diabetes, there's no substitute for proven therapies

arcamax.com
 7 days ago

There are only 11 positions available for starters on a pro soccer team -- and no one wants to be left on the bench when he's worked so hard to make it to the Premier League. But some second-stringers have managed to become major substitute players. James Milner played for five teams and made 161 substitute appearances, the most of anyone in the league. Sometimes substitutions can turn out OK -- just not when it comes to dietary supplements claiming they're substitutes for diabetes medications.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
mobihealthnews.com

FDA greenlights DreaMed's AI-backed insulin management tool for folks with Type 2 diabetes

Israel-based DreaMed scored another FDA clearance, expanding the availability of its AI-supported diabetes care platform to Type 2 patients. The Advisor Pro Al Clinical Decision Support System helps healthcare providers manage the insulin needs of patients who use insulin pumps or injections and monitor their glucose levels using a continuous glucose monitor and/or blood glucose meters.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Milner
Person
Michael Roizen
Person
Mehmet Oz
wvua23.com

Your Personal Best: Managing Diabetes

According to the American Diabetes Association, 34 million Americans deal with diabetes, with approximately 95% having Type 2 diabetes. Below are tips in helping manage diabetes:. Monitor your blood glucose levels daily. Integrate healthy nutritional practices and exercise into your lifestyle. Have a nutritious snack in the afternoon between main...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MyChesCo

Study: LifeScan’s OneTouch Blood Glucose Meter Improves Diabetes Management in Underserved Hispanic Population

MALVERN, PA — LifeScan announced recent findings from its Tu Salud (Your Health) clinical trial showing that using its OneTouch Verio Flex® meter with a Spanish-language version of its OneTouch Reveal® mobile application (app) led to significant and sustained improvement in diabetes management in people with diabetes and low numeracy and low literacy in an underserved Hispanic population. The study, conducted with La Comunidad Hispana, a Federally Qualified Health Center in Chester County, Pennsylvania, was published recently in Diabetes Spectrum, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Diabetes Association.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substitutes#Type 2 Diabetes#Blood Sugar#The Premier League#Cleveland Clinic#M D Distributed#King Features Syndicate
case.edu

Healthier sleep for self-managing Type 1 diabetes

Case Western Reserve researcher studying how simple tools and practices to improve sleep may help young adults with Type 1 diabetes control their blood sugar. A Case Western Reserve nurse-scientist is studying the critical role that regular restful sleep may play in better controlling Type 1 diabetes for young adults living on their own for the first time.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
POZ

How Can I Manage My Diabetes?

Diabetes is a condition in which blood sugar (glucose) levels are too high. Type 1 diabetes, which usually arises during childhood, involves inadequate production of insulin, a hormone that enables cells to use glucose for energy. People with type 1 diabetes need to take insulin, administered via daily injections or a pump.
WEIGHT LOSS
endocrinologynetwork.com

ADA and EASD Publish Guidance on Diagnosis, Management of Type 1 Diabetes

Published on September 30, the consensus report provides perspective on diagnosis and management of type 1 diabetes, including a diagnosis algorithm and insight on CGM specific to type 1 diabetes, which the writing group noted is lacking from previous guidance. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) and European Association for the...
HEALTH
MedCity News

Twin Health raises $140M to manage diabetes, other chronic conditions

Taking a page from startups like Livongo and Omada, Twin Health is building a platform to help people manage diabetes and other cardiometabolic conditions. But in a unique twist, the startup is including the concept of “digital twins” in its approach — the idea of collecting data about a person and using that to tailor their recommendations.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FDA
Mic

The 7 best vitamins and supplements to boost your immune system

Vitamins and supplements can offer certain health benefits for some people — but unfortunately, buzzwords, false claims, and a lack of regulation often make it difficult to find an option that's effective and safe. The best vitamins and supplements to boost the immune system contain certain key ingredients backed by science but leave out unwanted additives. The options aren't always easy to narrow down, so New York-based research neuroscientist Nicole Avena, Ph.D., Ontario-based naturopathic doctor Yelena Deshko, N.D., and Jacksonville, Florida-based Anthony Capasso, M.D., and consultant to PureLife Organics, weighed in to share some of their favorite immune-boosting ingredients and offer advice for shopping for supplements in general.
HEALTH
thedallasnews.net

Study finds how much weight to lose for type 2 diabetes management

Washington [US], October 1 (ANI): A new study has found that weight loss of 15 per cent or more should become a central focus of managing type 2 diabetes (T2D) since it has the potential to slow progress and even reverse many cases and reduce complications. The findings of the...
DALLAS, TX
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Cell Therapy Promising as Long-Term,Limb-Saving Treatment in Diabetes

Bone marrow derived autologous cell therapy (ACT) has been shown to significantly reduce the rate of major amputation at 5 years in people with diabetes who developed critical limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI). In a study of 130 patients, 64% of 42 patients who were treated conservatively needed a major amputation at...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WKBN

Advice in aspirin use for older adults shifts

Older adults without heart disease shouldn't take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday.
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Consider Supportive Therapy, Other Causes When Managing Cytopenia on Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Therapy

The recommendation for managing cytopenias among patients treated with tyrosine kinase inhibitors is to discontinue treatment at the onset of grade 3 or higher. Because dose reductions and treatment interruptions can be challenging when treating patients with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), clinicians should consider supportive therapies or alternative causes of cytopenias, according to a presentation at the Society of Hematologic Oncology 2021 Virtual Meeting.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Alternative Therapies That Have Helped Me Manage Different MS Symptoms

Multiple sclerosis is often called “the disease of a thousand faces.” And that’s because the symptoms are variable and can be different for each person. Besides the commonly recommended physical therapy and occupational therapy, there’s also a variety of alternative therapies that can help manage your symptoms as well. Here’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy