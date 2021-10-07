For managing diabetes, there's no substitute for proven therapies

There are only 11 positions available for starters on a pro soccer team -- and no one wants to be left on the bench when he's worked so hard to make it to the Premier League. But some second-stringers have managed to become major substitute players. James Milner played for five teams and made 161 substitute appearances, the most of anyone in the league. Sometimes substitutions can turn out OK -- just not when it comes to dietary supplements claiming they're substitutes for diabetes medications.