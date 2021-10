Most tall men get categorized by the same few stereotypes at some point in their lives: basketball surely comes easily, partners line up eagerly, and there is an eagerness to discuss significant height held over everyone. Although these points could be valid, and we can imagine being taller than average does come with its fair share of benefits, there is a stereotype that is more true than any other. Finding clothes that fit — and we mean they fit well — can be the hardest thing to find. Whether you tall folks live in a small town or a big city,...

APPAREL ・ 17 HOURS AGO