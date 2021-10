This season we’re also going to be looking at betting lines on Dallas games if they look interesting. Let’s jump right into things!. Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks (-3.5) The Jazz are one of the older teams in the league and have already listed Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles, and Bojan Bogdanovic as out for tonight’s preseason game against the Mavericks. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell played in the Jazz’s preseason opener and it’s possible both play limited minutes or are held out for rest. For the Mavericks, the only rotational players listed as OUT are Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell. Unlike the Jazz, the Mavericks are installing new schemes on both sides of the ball and may actually use the preseason as a way to build on-court chemistry.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO