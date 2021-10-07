Book Excerpt: Beyond Happiness: How Authentic Leaders Prioritize Purpose and People for Growth and Impact

Many people struggle with organization and time management. In a world where we are constantly bombarded by distractions, it is difficult to stay on track with our goals and tasks, says Georges Chahwan. There are many ways that people can become better organized both mentally and physically from the way they dress, set up their workspace, keep their possessions in order, etc. A major problem with the mental organization is the unintentional neglect of certain responsibilities or tasks during times of stress or distraction. This issue can be resolved by using a simple planner which has daily sections for each task- this allows for one to check off what they have completed rather than simply continuing to add items as they think of them. It also enables one to prioritize certain tasks over others.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 21 HOURS AGO