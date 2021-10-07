CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book Excerpt: Beyond Happiness: How Authentic Leaders Prioritize Purpose and People for Growth and Impact

By Jenn Lim
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the value of company culture is widely recognized in workplaces, it’s time to take people strategies to the next level. The next metamorphosis we need is to value individuals as their authentic, whole, and purposeful selves. You may choose to use different terms to mean the same thing, such as well-being, psychological safety, mental health, self-care, ikigai in Japanese, and hygge in Danish. In the end, it all comes back to doing the most important work in our lives— nurturing our own greenhouse.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

Move: an excerpt from Parag Khanna's new book on the power of mobility

This is an extract from Parag Khanna's new book MOVE: The Forces Uprooting Us. Parag Khanna is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader. Join the World Economic Forum Book Club to discuss. Chapter 1: Mobility is Destiny. Children of the twentieth century know the adages “Geography is destiny” and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Quad-Cities Times

Beyond the Baseline owner Gary Thrapp writes first book on how to achieve success

After 15 years of working to positively impact kids' lives, Beyond the Baseline owner Gary Thrapp is hoping to help others by sharing what he's learned. "Developing Your Success M.A.P.: A Motivation Action Plan to Help Define Your Goals, See Results, and Live a Life of Purpose" is Thrapp's first book, published in September. The self-help book is about defining your success then making an actionable plan to reach that point.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
himss.org

Becoming an Impactful Leader

Learn from a successful industry leader how they progressed into leadership, the skills required to be an effective leader in the industry and career strategies. Kari Toft, VP IS & T Care Delivery Systems, Regions Hospital CIO, Health Partners. The views and opinions expressed in this content or by commenters...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Karolina Hobson, the author of T.H.I.N., Rich, and Happy and a marketing expert, throws light on the importance of networking

She explains that with networking, people can find the right kind of acquaintances, associations and groups that can benefit them for growing their businesses. Out of the many things that have turned the heads of people and grabbed their attention, the rise and emergence of many astute professionals and entrepreneurs, especially female entrepreneurs, have garnered the most headlines. We guess breaking the glass ceiling and pushing the envelope has become a new norm in the business world created by passionate women professionals. Standing tall among them is Karolina Hobson, a versatile talent who believed in her astute visions and thus turned all of them into reality by being an expert marketing professional, best-selling author, investor and entrepreneur.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Disparities#Hard Choices#Gallup#Japanese
Thrive Global

Best Books To Help Lead You Into A Better Life

If you are looking to improve your mental health, then one of the best ways to do that is by reading self-help books. There are many different types of self-help books available for people who want to get inspired, change their lives, or learn a new skill. This blog post will explore some of the most popular and beneficial self-help books out there today.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Thrive Global

Impacting people and creating a positive difference in their lives

Long we have known stories about people doing exceedingly well in their professional careers by being committed to their desired goals and visions in life. However, how often have we heard about individuals who make sure to create a positive difference in the lives of others through their actions and work? The world is filled with tons of talented beings, but noble humans who aim to do the good and spread the good are only a few rare gems. Standing tall as one such rare gem in the world is a Nigerian visionary, a noble-hearted man, a selfless soul and a philanthropist named Onochie Kingsley Chichi.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Thrive Global

Meghan Gaffney of veda: “A strong sense of business and personal values”

A strong sense of business and personal values. When we founded veda, we quickly realized that many of the “rules” around how to build and run a startup ran counter to the type of business we wanted to build. Because we were clear-eyed about the culture, team and work environment we wanted to put in place, we did not cave to external pressures. In fact, we turned down several seed investors who did not align with our values. Now, we’re creating new ways of doing things, building a diverse team, offering very competitive benefits and a flexible work environment, and more — just as we envisioned.
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Dr. Suvi Haimi of Sulapac: “Trust in your own thinking”

Trust in your own thinking. Being an entrepreneur means that you are creating something new, perhaps sharing your unique vision with the world. To be able to do this, you need to have confidence in your thinking and not second-guess yourself all the time. Questioning yourself to an unreasonable degree will kill your idea and business before they have a chance to take off.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meditation
Country
Switzerland
Thrive Global

Confidence helps us feel ready for life’s experiences – Abhijeet Satani

Confidence has become a buzzword that we hear all the time. People tell us, “Be confident.” We read articles entitled, “How to Build More Confidence.” We even attend seminars and hire coaches to help us learn how to make ourselves look and feel confident. All of these things are useful,...
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Long-Term Thinking in a Short-Term World

It’s so easy to get caught up in instant gratification – especially these days with social media!. But true success takes time. And to accomplish your goals, you need to be a long-term thinker…despite our short-term world. Author, keynote speaker, teacher for Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, and one...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

The 4 Pillars of Foundational Wellbeing

The two greatest skills for modern leadership development are resilience, and accessing a state of flow. In order to reach flow states whilst living in a post-pandemic world, our resilience needs to be developed first. To become more resilient, one must have a strong foundational wellbeing. The Four Pillars of...
HEALTH
emerson.edu

With New Book, Denizet-Lewis Asks How and Why People Change

Writing, Literature and Publishing Associate Professor Benoit Denizet-Lewis was awarded a 2022 New America National Fellowship for his latest project, a book that looks at how and why people change their identities and beliefs. Tentatively titled We Don’t Know You Anymore, the book will also explore our society’s beliefs about,...
BOSTON, MA
Thrive Global

How Can We Become Better at Practicing Empathy?

Many times we rush to make judgments or conclusions about a situation, person, or thing without fully understanding the circumstances behind it, says Georges Chahwan. Our society is becoming increasingly judgmental through social media and other outlets. We are more than capable of overcoming this obstacle by slowing down and listening to what another has to say for themselves before forming an opinion.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Is Organization A Skill That Can Be Developed?

Many people struggle with organization and time management. In a world where we are constantly bombarded by distractions, it is difficult to stay on track with our goals and tasks, says Georges Chahwan. There are many ways that people can become better organized both mentally and physically from the way they dress, set up their workspace, keep their possessions in order, etc. A major problem with the mental organization is the unintentional neglect of certain responsibilities or tasks during times of stress or distraction. This issue can be resolved by using a simple planner which has daily sections for each task- this allows for one to check off what they have completed rather than simply continuing to add items as they think of them. It also enables one to prioritize certain tasks over others.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

The Differences Between Leaders And Managers

When in a business, it is significant to learn how to manage and take it to a good place. It will need good leadership as well as excellent management skills. It means that the business will need managers and leaders to be successful. One must note some roles of the leaders and managers in any company. Here are several differences between leaders and managers.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

A mentor is someone who allows you to see the hope inside yourself – Mr Suresh Mansharamani

A mentor is someone who helps you grow your skills, make better decisions, and gain new perspectives on your life and career. As a mentee, your mentor will leverage their experience to give you guidance on your career or life now and in the future. Rather than learning through trial and error, a mentor is a person you can look to for direction and a role model to imitate.
INDIA
Thrive Global

Get inspired. Reasons travel is good for your mental health

The World Health Organisation (WHO) describes mental health as “a state of well-being in which an individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.” Clearly, mental health is integral to have a fulfilling life.
MENTAL HEALTH
apaonline.org

Book Excerpt: “The Proper Study of Psychiatry”

The following is an excerpt from Vincenzo Di Nicola and Drozdstoj Stoyanov’s Psychiatry in Crisis: At the Crossroads of Social Science, The Humanities, and Neuroscience (2021). For more information about Di Nicola and his work, check out last week’s Recently Published Book Spotlight. *. In an early form of empiricism,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Thrive Global

Kayling Gaver of Tapcheck: “Be Passionate”

Be Passionate: You need to have a deep passion for your idea. That passion is what fuels your drive to realize your company’s vision. You need to be your own biggest advocate before you can convince someone else how great your idea is. One way to keep this passion alight is to engage with your team and users to understand the impact of your solution and what else they need, so you can come up with ways to fill this gap. It’s really touching to hear the personal stories of how our solution is supporting people, and I think that really helps fuel the passion and drive to continue innovating and bringing more options and improved solutions to users.
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Cimin Ahmadi-Cohen of Idea Peddler: “Dump the fear”

Dump the fear. The cliches here are a mile long, the sentiment is simple. You gotta try big things. Things that push you past your comfort zone. Things that feel impossible. Long shots are what make the trajectory go from traditional to hockey-stick. The fear of failure is one of the most toxic, unhelpful self-preservation techniques we’ve evolved to have as humans. If you can dump it, you’ll be emboldened to live and work in a way that isn’t afraid to burn the ships, toss the sacred cows and make something really unique and authentic.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy