CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Venus Gets Adventurous

arcamax.com
 7 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Not all inaction is alike. Doing nothing out of fear, laziness or confusion is very different from doing nothing because the best move is not to move. Today calls for disciplined inaction. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You offer your compassion to others so easily. Can you...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Venus In Sagittarius Means It’s Time To Fall In Love — With Yourself

First, Mercury retrograde came for our relationships. Then, the new moon in Libra asked us to find balance in our partnerships. And now, on October 7, another astrological transit is here to change up our love lives. Venus, the Planet of Love and Affection, is moving on from intense, brooding Scorpio to adventurous Sagittarius, meaning that our relationships are going to take on a lighter, more playful vibe until November 5.
LIFESTYLE
vineyardgazette.com

Venus and Jupiter

The two brightest planets in our night sky appear opposite each other tonight. The brightest of them, Venus, appears just above the western horizon after sunset. Look east at the same time and you’ll see Jupiter just coming up. Even to the most casual observer these two planets are a...
ASTRONOMY
arcamax.com

Moon of Intellect

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There is no benefit to giving too much, especially if you're giving it to the wrong people. Give to those who both need and appreciate the offering, and do so in an amount they can handle. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Consider the reasons you think of...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Did Venus ever have oceans?

The planet Venus can be seen as the Earth's evil twin. At first sight, it is of comparable mass and size as our home planet, similarly consists mostly of rocky material, holds some water and has an atmosphere. Yet, a closer look reveals striking differences between them: Venus' thick CO2 atmosphere, extreme surface temperature and pressure, and sulphuric acid clouds are indeed a stark contrast to the conditions needed for life on Earth. This may, however, have not always been the case. Previous studies have suggested that Venus may have been a much more hospitable place in the past, with its own liquid water oceans. A team of astrophysicists led by the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) PlanetS, Switzerland, investigated whether our planet's twin did indeed have milder periods. The results, published in the journal Nature, suggest that this is not the case.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#Taurus#Leo#Libra
arcamax.com

Intellectual Astral Tides

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Compassion will well up in your heart when you're around those who need it. Today, your love will flow to someone who is usually self-sufficient. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People root around to know what you need and want. This they do for selfish reasons, hoping you'll pay a pretty penny for their offerings. Even so, wonderful, unselfish connections will be born of the interaction.
LIFESTYLE
JSTOR Daily

Venus of the Sewers

A small circle of stone stands today in the Roman Forum. Passed over by most visitors, the unobtrusive spot is the remains of a fascinating piece of Roman history: it was once the shrine of Venus Cloacina—in other words, the Venus of the Sewers. It seems an odd title for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Venus fall denim trends

It’s getting cooler and it’s time to update your fall fashion! Today we’re talking denim trends, and it’s not just jeans. Fashion expert, Alison Deyette has the latest trends from Venus, which include denim dresses, jumpsuits, blazers and many more styles that you an rock in sizes 2-24. For all these fun, sexy, styles shop atVenus.com and use the promo code NY21 for FREE SHIPPING.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Earth & Sky

Photosynthesis in Venus’ atmosphere?

Is there life on Venus? That might sound like an odd, even absurd, question, given the extremely hostile conditions on the planet’s surface. After all, on Venus, it’s hot enough to melt lead. But, as we were reminded last year with the discovery of phosphine, there’s still the potential for microbial life in Venus’ atmosphere. Although the clouds are very acidic, temperatures and pressures become Earth-like at mid-altitudes. Now, a new study announced by researchers at CalPolyPomona in California shows that Earth-like photosynthesis in Venus’ atmosphere is possible.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Life on Venus may never have been possible

Venus may not be such a tantalizing target for alien hunters after all. In recent years, researchers have increasingly come to regard Venus, the second rock from the sun, as a potential abode for life. For example, modeling studies have suggested that ancient Venus had big oceans and a clement climate that might have persisted for several billion years.
ASTRONOMY
B105

10 Things You Should Never Do At A Wedding

The average person will probably attend 4-6 weddings in the summer. That means someone bought a dress they will never wear again. When a person attends a wedding, there are certain behaviors and expectations of the guests. Things you should do. Bring a gift, wish the happy couple good luck, maybe have a few too many, and dance the chicken dance. There are some things that you shouldn't do too. Here are a few of them.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

Megacomet 12 Times the Size of Mount Everest Is Hurtling Towards Earth

A megacomet that’s about 12 times the size of Mount Everest is whizzing toward Earth, and astronomers say it’s a window into the past. Two astronomers at the University of Pennsylvania first discovered the Bernardinelli-Bernstein comet. And they’ve put out a paper summarizing what they know about the comet so far from sightings this summer, plus seven years of data collection.
ASTRONOMY
temptalia.com

ColourPop Venus Slipper Metallic Colour Stix

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Venus Slipper Metallic Colour Stix ($6.00 for 0.023 oz.) has a deeper, warm plum base with dirty bronze sparkle throughout. The sparkles were large enough to make it harder to apply the color evenly and smoothly as they tended to clump up on themselves as I tried to build up the coverage.
SHOPPING
Science News

Space rocks may have bounced off baby Earth, but slammed into Venus

Squabbling sibling planets may have hurled space rocks when they were young. Simulations suggest that space rocks the size of baby planets struck both the newborn Earth and Venus, but many of the rocks that only grazed Earth went on to hit — and stick — to Venus. That difference in early impacts could help explain why Earth and Venus are such different worlds today, researchers report September 23 in the Planetary Science Journal.
ASTRONOMY
Z107.3

Moon & Venus Together Over Maine This Weekend

You may want to look quick before they disappear. The National Weather Service tells us that the skies will be clear tonight and Saturday night which should make for a clear view of a pretty cool celestial happening, the grouping of the moon and the much-illuminated planet Venus. Over this...
MAINE STATE
Mix 93.1

If Fear is a Fun Adventure then get to Houston Scream Fest

We are in the midst of October and the scares abound not only in East Texas, but across the state. If you're looking for a weekend trip to have a scary good time with your friends, heading to Houston could be just the trip. Houston ScreamFest is more than just a haunted house, it is a full on carnival with live music, games, food, paintball zombie hunts and more.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy