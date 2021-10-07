Is there a secret to learning how to use time as a friend instead of an enemy?

Dear Annie: I've been with my significant other for almost three years now. We live together and have a pretty good life. I have a child from a previous relationship who's in high school. My significant other has no kids, but he is very involved with extracurricular activities and is a perfect example of a parent. When we first met, I was advised that "not wanting more children" is a deal-breaker on his end, and I, at the time, kinda said, "We'll cross that bridge when we get there." Well, we are there, and I now know for certain I no longer want any additional children. What should I do? -- Screwed.

