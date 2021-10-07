16 Cozy Pieces to Wear This Fall Because Yes, It's That Time Again

I might be biased, but I'm pretty sure I work with the most fashionable people out there. I'm sure my coworkers get tired of sending me links to the sites where they buy their clothes, but you'd probably ask for the same if you saw them out and about in their impeccable outfits. Since my closet needs a little sprucing up for fall, I reached out to my always-stylish team member and friend, Mollie Mandel, to see what she has in store for the cooler months ahead. And luckily, she spilled the tea and told me the spot where she's snagging a ton of pieces (including cowboy boots and knit dresses) for her fall wardrobe. What's her go-to store? Free People. I mean, I'm not surprised. The retailer kills it season after season with its incredible selection of on-trend styles. Want to see the 'fits Mandel has put together? Keep scrolling.

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO