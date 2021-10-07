16 Cozy Pieces to Wear This Fall Because Yes, It's That Time Again
Usually, real fall weather doesn't hit Los Angeles until late November. But this year, we got a treat. Yesterday morning, I was hit with a true chill while walking to my car. It was this exact moment that kicked me into a full shopping frenzy, where I speed-typed terms like "fleece jackets," "warm robes," "fuzzy slippers," and "baggy sweatpants" into my browser. The start of fall means the start of cozy season, of course. So far, I've found the best results at Nordstrom. The site is full of cute pieces just waiting to be worn while cuddling up next to your pumpkin-scented candle. Need to snag a few? Keep scrolling.www.whowhatwear.com
