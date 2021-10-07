CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearing Health Platform Frees Audiologists from Hearing Aid Sales with New Screening Technology, Independent Marketplace

 7 days ago

Just months after President Joe Biden signed an executive order de-regulating the hearing aid market, cutting-edge telehealth service Tuned has launched to help audiologists take advantage of this incredible opportunity. With Tuned, hearing healthcare professionals gain access to a HIPAA-compliant SaaS platform to schedule appointments, conduct online hearing screenings, earn revenue, and more, all for free. Tuned also serves as a comprehensive marketplace for vetted, audiologist-approved hearing devices that address the full spectrum of hearing issues and prevention needs—at price points every patient can afford.

