BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A potentially game-changing drug in the fight against COVID-19. Pharmaceutical company Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said they’ve developed a drug that reduces the risk of hospitalization or death for patients with mild or moderate cases of COVID. If cleared by federal regulators, it would be the first pill to treat COVID-19. Doctors said this COVID-19 pill will hopefully allow them to treat many more COVID patients at home faster, and ease the load on hospitals. But they also want to remind people this new breakthrough should not minimize the push to get vaccinated. “This is exciting and can be a really important...

