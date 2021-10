VAN BUREN, Maine — The Healing Waters Women’s Conference 2021, It’s Time To Heal, will take place in Van Buren on Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9. This event will take place at 80 Main St. in Van Buren. Friday’s session will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday’s schedule is from 9:30 a.m. to noon, with lunch provided, and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. There is no cost and all women are welcome.

