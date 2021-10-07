CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold flat on caution ahead of U.S. payroll data for Fed's taper cues

By Eileen Soreng
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

* Dollar steadies near one-year high

* Strong jobs data could send gold towards $1,725/oz-analyst (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Gold was flat on Thursday, as investors waited for U.S. payrolls data, improvement in which would let the Federal Reserve start tapering its stimulus, a move that one analyst felt could push bullion prices as low as $1,725.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,763.00 per ounce by 0651 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,764.10 per ounce.

The U.S. dollar holding close to a one-year high, buoyed by inflation concerns and expectations that the Fed would have to act sooner to normalise policy, also limited any uptick in gold.

A stronger dollar makes gold less appealing for those holding other currencies.

“Central banks are in a precarious situation as they watch inflation continue to pick up... Historically, it is good for gold, but it doesn’t work that way in an environment where central banks are starting to shift into rate hike mode,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“If we get a strong employment number and U.S. yields move towards 1.6%, gold could trade down to $1,725.”

U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday is expected to show an improvement in the labour market, which is likely to prompt the central bank to begin withdrawing pandemic-era support for the economy before year-end.

Expectations that the Fed would soon start tapering its massive bond purchases were bolstered by a strong private payrolls report for September released on Wednesday.

Reduced stimulus and higher interest rates lift bond yields, translating into increased opportunity costs of holding non-interest yielding bullion.

“We’ll need to see gold prices break above major resistance levels before we have a better idea if gold is about to end its short-term bearish trend,” said Vincent Tie, sales manager at Singapore dealer Silver Bullion.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.6% to $22.73 per ounce, platinum was flat at $984.69, and palladium gained 0.9% to $1,906.18. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Rashmi Aich)

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Economists Make Alarming Forecast: US 'Heading Into A Recession' By Year's End

Economists are notorious for missing the early signs of recessions and those who get it right, are usually feted, though in hindsight. While the economy seems to be rebounding from the lows of the pandemic-induced slump, new research by economists David Blanchflower of Dartmouth College and Alex Bryson of the University College London suggests otherwise.
ECONOMY
AFP

Fed officials lean towards stimulus pullback as soon as November

Unless the US economic situation changes dramatically, Federal Reserve officials are leaning towards cutting back on monetary stimulus as soon as November, according to a central bank document released Wednesday. The date when the Fed will pull back on its monthly bond purchases has been a closely watched topic for months, and the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) last month indicated the time could come "soon." The minutes of the FOMC meeting released Wednesday showed officials speaking positively of plans to begin cutting back on the bond purchases as soon as after their next meeting scheduled for November and end it by mid-2022. Officials indicated that "provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate," according to the minutes.
BUSINESS
FOX40

Inflation rises 5.4% from year ago, matching 13-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another surge in consumer prices in September pushed inflation up 5.4% from where it was a year ago, matching the highest shift higher since 2008 as tangled global supply lines continue to create havoc. U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in September from August as the costs of new cars, food, gas, and […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Bullion#Gold Prices#Gold Reserve#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Spi Asset Management
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold jumps 2% as U.S. dollar, bond yields retreat

* Banks prepare to scrap LME gold and silver contracts. * Fed lays out plan for tapering bond-buying program (Adds Fed minutes, updates prices) Oct 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose 2% to a near one-month peak on Wednesday, as a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields lifted demand for the safe-haven metal.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

IMF Warns of Higher Inflation, But Central Banks Shouldn’t Tighten Yet

The inflation seen in major developed countries at the moment is “transitory” and will subside to 2% in advanced economies by mid-2022. But before that, a peak in inflation is expected during the final months of this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said today. According to their new report,...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Inflation Is On Today’s Docket As Fed Gears For Taper

Today we will get the latest reading on inflation as the Fed tapering QE in November seems to be a foregone conclusion by the markets. At this point, today’s CPI report, tomorrow’s PPI release, and other inflation data, along with continuing improvement in the labor markets are key factors for investors to watch. It is these economic stats that will help guide the Fed’s pace of reducing QE. JOLTS information, discussed below, provides more evidence the labor market is healing nicely.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
kelo.com

Fed’s Bowman ‘very comfortable’ with November taper, sees inflation risks

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman on Wednesday said she would be “very comfortable” with beginning to withdraw some of the U.S. central bank’s crisis-era support for the economy as soon as next month, citing concerns about inflation and asset bubbles. The Fed’s purchase of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed lays out plan to reduce bond purchases, flags inflation worries

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve signaled on Wednesday it could start reducing its crisis-era support for the U.S. economy by the middle of next month, with a growing number of its policymakers worried that high inflation could persist longer than previously thought. Though no decision on a "taper"...
BUSINESS
AFP

US economy almost ready for less stimulus, Fed official says

The United States is nearly ready for the central bank to pull back on its stimulus, and the high inflation may soon retreat, a Federal Reserve official said Tuesday. The Fed last month signaled it would "soon" be ready to begin the process of ending its massive monthly purchases of bonds and other securities intended to help the country weather the Covid-19 downturn. In a speech to the Institute of International Finance, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the world's largest economy was nearing completion of the "substantial further progress" test the central bank has set to determine when to back off its stimulus policies. "I myself believe that the 'substantial further progress' standard has more than been met with regard to our price-stability mandate and has all but been met with regard to our employment mandate," Clarida said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

201K+
Followers
222K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy