How to Cancel a Spirit Airlines Flight: Cancellation Policy & Fee

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow to Cancel a Spirit Airlines Flight: Cancellation Policy & Fee. Spirit Airlines Cancellation Policy & fee: (Check: Spirit Cancellation Policy - https://aviationrepublic.com/blog/spirit-airlines-flight-cancellation-policy-fee/ ) Spirit charges have a tiered system for flight change and cancellation fees. Changes made 60+ days from departure are free. Then, flights changed or canceled 15 to 59 days from departure are $39, 7 to 14 days are $59 and 0 to 6 days are $79. Spirit elite members are also eligible for free same-day standby to an earlier flight.

