NFL

Kirk Cousins looking to carve up winless Lions

By Field Level Media
 7 days ago

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings’ offense stalled in Week 4. A matchup at home Sunday against Detroit, the only winless NFC team, could get that unit back on track. Cousins, who grew up in Michigan and starred at Michigan State, is 6-0 against the Lions since joining the Vikings in 2018. In seven career games against Detroit, Cousins has completed 74.2 percent of his passes, including 16 touchdowns, with just one interception.

