Pruning: It's 'shear' madness!

By Cecilie Keenan Purdue Master Gardener
Evening Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s fall! Let’s start now to make a successful spring with garden maintenance and pruning. Annuals and vegetables are easy in the fall because with the cold weather, those plants will die and you can dig them up and pull them out and then put them in the compost pile or throw them away. You can also save seeds from favorite veggies and prepare them for planting next year (that’s a whole article unto itself!) There are also leaves and garden dieback that can be cleaned up to keep the garden tidy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Pruning#Herbaceous Plant#Weather#Birds
