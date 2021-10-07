FRANKE: Coveting ... America's favorite deadly sin

When we reflect on the events and aftermath of 9/11, many of us are struck by how it united Americans. Whether Republican or Democrat, whether white, black, Hispanic or Asian, whether Christian, Jewish or even Muslim, we came together for the common goal of stopping terrorism and protecting our country’s citizens from harm. More than 180,000 of us voluntarily enlisted for active military service and another 73,000 joined the reserves. We didn’t object, and still don’t, to having our luggage x-rayed and searched and our bodies imaged and sometimes patted down before we travel in order to protect ourselves and our fellow travelers. The military War on Terror and TSA travel screenings were established by our President based on advice from anti-terrorism experts in response to an enemy that killed 2,996 of us on that horrific day, and we supported those decisions to help protect ourselves and our fellow Americans.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO