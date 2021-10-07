CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

FRANKE: Coveting ... America's favorite deadly sin

The News-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI attended a Lutheran elementary school, grades one through eight, back during the Eisenhower and Kennedy administrations. It was a traditional education with a lot of memorization — presidents, state capitals, books of the Bible and so forth. I still can recite those lists but it gets tougher with each...

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
Big Brother 17

Big Brother 23: America’s Favorite Houseguest Tiffany Interviews Roundup

First of all, congratulations to Tiffany Mitchell for winning America’s Favorite Houseguest for Big Brother 23. That was a well-earned, and deserved title. And to say she was shocked by that outcome is putting it lightly. You could tell how surprised she was when her name was announced as the...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aesop
Person
Martin Luther
Daily Advance

Facing truth of our sinfulness first step to God's peace

“Peace I leave you, my peace I give you,” Jesus told his disciples at what was to be his last meal with them. It would be a fleeting peace, however, as within hours he was arrested, tortured and executed, and he knew that. Of course, as things got dangerous, all of his disciples abandoned him, even supposedly “loyal to the end” Peter.
RELIGION
94.5 KATS

The Offspring Take Frank Look at America’s Addiction Issue in ‘The Opioid Diaries’ Video

The Offspring may have some light-hearted songs in their catalog, but they've stepped into more serious territory over the years to address certain social issues. For their latest single and video, "The Opioid Diaries," the band puts the focus on the growing opioid crisis and they've just released a new video with some startling statistics to drive home their point.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Miami

Religious Statues Vandalized At St. Martha’s Catholic Church In Miami Shores

Miami Shores (CBSMiami) — For the second time in about a month, the statue of Jesus has been defaced. When you first arrive at St. Martha’s Catholic Church property in Miami Shores, the first thing you see is a statue of Jesus. But in recent days the statue looks a lot different. “The head was knocked off, the arm, and a hand,” said Mary Ross Agosta with the Archdiocese of Miami. According to Ross Agosta, after morning mass on September 30th the pastor Martha’s Catholic Church walked out to find the blessed statue of Christ damaged. The vandals even went to the extremes to...
MIAMI SHORES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covetousness#School Children#America#Advertising#The Small Catechism#Lutherans
State Hornet

Introducing ourselves and the significance of our culture’s food: Sin Filtro

In the first episode of “Sin Filtro,” editors Erick Salgado, Mercy Sosa and Magaly Muñoz introduce themselves and from which Latin country their family heritage originates. The trio shares how much their family heritage has influenced their way of eating, preparing food and the traditions that a specific dish can...
RECIPES
southfloridahospitalnews.com

America’s Response to 2 Deadly Enemies: The Difference 20 Years Makes

When we reflect on the events and aftermath of 9/11, many of us are struck by how it united Americans. Whether Republican or Democrat, whether white, black, Hispanic or Asian, whether Christian, Jewish or even Muslim, we came together for the common goal of stopping terrorism and protecting our country’s citizens from harm. More than 180,000 of us voluntarily enlisted for active military service and another 73,000 joined the reserves. We didn’t object, and still don’t, to having our luggage x-rayed and searched and our bodies imaged and sometimes patted down before we travel in order to protect ourselves and our fellow travelers. The military War on Terror and TSA travel screenings were established by our President based on advice from anti-terrorism experts in response to an enemy that killed 2,996 of us on that horrific day, and we supported those decisions to help protect ourselves and our fellow Americans.
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Life Lessons From the 1900s That Are Still Relevant Today

The early 1900s were a time of dramatic changes. The Spanish flu pandemic was ravaging the world. The virus struck quickly, inciting fear and stoking panic on a global scale, eventually leading mistrust between people and authorities — much like during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Other monumental changes were happening early last century, too. The […]
THORNTON WILDER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Teen Vogue

Columbus Day Helped Italians Become ‘White’, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz Explains

For decades, Native Americans and their allies have demanded the end of celebrating Columbus, rightly characterizing him as a mercenary of the Spanish monarchy, an actor in and symbol of the onset of European genocidal colonization of the Indigenous Peoples of the Western Hemisphere. Today, at least 14 states no longer acknowledge the federal Columbus Day holiday, instead celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day, sometimes called Native American Day. States have the option to opt out of any federal holiday or to change the name of the holiday. Even more cities, towns, university campuses, and others celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Many more states and other entities are considering proposals for replacing celebrating Columbus with a day dedicated to Native peoples.
SOCIETY
New York Post

Italians knew about America long before Columbus voyage, research shows

The people of Genoa knew of the Americas more than 150 years before their most famous son arrived in the New World, according to research out of the University of Milan. A Genoese friar recorded an account from sailors of an awe-inspiring continent beyond Greenland, inhabited by “huge giants,” in 1340, long before Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean blue in 1492, The Times of London reports.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Women share work horror stories after miscarriage as one employee says she was moved to baby clothes section

Social media users are sharing shocking stories of how they were mistreated at work following miscarriages, after a Twitter user posted a heartbreaking story of her own.“Asked the girl ringing up my clothes about her day and she said she was struggling because she’d just had a miscarriage and they made her work in the baby section,” Twitter user @no_goblins posted on Thursday.Since then, the post has garnered more than 16,000 retweets and nearly 300,000 likes, and has prompted numerous women to describe their own experiences on the subject.One women, a lawyer, said a colleague viciously berated her for trying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy