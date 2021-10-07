CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galloway Green Market wraps up another season

By Steve Fiedler For The Current
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Thursday afternoon from June 24-Sept. 2, the Go Green Galloway group got down to work on the weekly Galloway Green Market. Under the calm leadership of co-chair Mary Crawford, small member groups took turns setting things up hours in advance of opening, managed the event from the greeting booth station and then helped to facilitate a safe and orderly conclusion, dispersal and cleanup.

