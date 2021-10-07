CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

High Holiday Food Drive collects more than 100 bags of food for JFS pantry

Atlantic City Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARGATE — As the elevated need for food continues in our region, members of Beth El Synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, Shirat Hayam and Temple Beth Shalom, as well as community individuals, hosted a High Holiday collection to support Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. The agency received more than 100 bags of food which will help stock the pantry’s shelves to help individuals and families in the community.

pressofatlanticcity.com

