High Holiday Food Drive collects more than 100 bags of food for JFS pantry
MARGATE — As the elevated need for food continues in our region, members of Beth El Synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, Shirat Hayam and Temple Beth Shalom, as well as community individuals, hosted a High Holiday collection to support Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. The agency received more than 100 bags of food which will help stock the pantry’s shelves to help individuals and families in the community.pressofatlanticcity.com
