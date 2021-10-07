CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extending special thanks to all ministers for Clergy Appreciation Month

By John Boyanowski
Evening Star
 7 days ago

October is often known as Clergy Appreciation Month, a time in which we celebrate and honor the clergy in our lives and what they do in service to God and man. Normally, I will write an article to be able to bring to the forefront of the community the clergy, who plays a very important role in our lives whether we realize it or not. And when I do this, I do it not for myself but for all the people who serve God tirelessly, continually, selflessly, compassionately and humbly.

