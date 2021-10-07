In his own words: Democracy is stronger with the arts
Jeremy V. Johnson is CEO and President of Assembly for the Arts, a new nonprofit collaborative arts alliance, formed between Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, Arts Cleveland, and the Arts and Culture Action Committee that will focus on an ambitious advocacy and cultural policy agenda and racial equity initiatives. In this essay, Johnson pleads his case to the candidates for more attention to the arts in Cleveland.www.freshwatercleveland.com
Comments / 0