The Nanaimo Clippers have added Owen Forfellow, a 2002 born 6-foot 2-inch 190-lbs defenceman, from the Penticton Vees for future considerations. Owen grew up in Abbotsford and then moved onto the Yale Hockey Academy where he excelled for two years. Due to his domination in the high school hockey league (CSSHL), Owen was drafted in the 4th round (73rd overall) of the 2017 WHL entry draft by the Lethbridge Hurricanes. He decided to pursue the College Hockey route instead of the WHL so he moved on to play two seasons with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds of the BC Major Midget League, collecting 13 goals and 19 assists in 65 games.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO