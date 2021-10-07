Fall colors arrive on Grandfather Mountain
On Grandfather Mountain, fall color is on the rise — literally. October has arrived, and with it the kaleidoscopic display of fall foliage. Pictured from Half Moon overlook, orange and gold begins to spread along Grandfather’s lofty slopes. Color is coming in especially strong at the mountain’s higher elevations, with some vibrant displays to be seen lower down, as well, particularly among red maples, birches and more.www.ashepostandtimes.com
