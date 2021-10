On the eve of the 2021 season, Johns Hopkins women's volleyball head coach Matt Troy reminisced about his team's last match at the Final Four. The games, held inside U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, witnessed the Blue Jays dethrone the reigning Division III national champion Emory Eagles to cap off a fairy-tale season. The title was the program's first, and Johns Hopkins (35-0) became just the third team in Division III history to be crowned undefeated national champions.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO