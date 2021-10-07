Governor seeks federal disaster relief for Oregon’s struggling commercial salmon industry
The governor submitted the formal aid request Monday to the U.S. Department of Commerce. In her letter Brown said the economic return from commercial salmon fishing along most of the coast since 2018 has been less than one-third of what it was in prior years. This continuing trend, she said in the letter, is having severe effects on already distressed rural communities and businesses that depend on salmon.www.ijpr.org
