Cell Phones

Instagram and teens: How to keep your kids safe

By Associated Press
FOXBusiness
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many parents, revelations this week from whistleblower Frances Haugen showing internal Facebook studies of the harms of Instagram for teenagers only intensified concerns about the popular photo-sharing app. "The patterns that children establish as teenagers stay with them for the rest of their lives," Haugen said in Senate testimony...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Slate

My Child’s Playtime With His Aunt Has Taken a Creepy Turn

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. My almost 5-year-old FaceTimes with their retired aunt every day. They have a very close relationship, but don’t live close enough for frequent visits. Their aunt LOVES these daily calls. They play imaginary games and listen to music and generally my child leads the conversation and directs the play. My concern is the things my child says: I know they are just testing boundaries, seeing what will happen. But they say things like: “I hate you” (very jovially! It’s basically a game), they tell their aunt to be quiet or that she can’t say anything. During whatever pretend game is being played, my child will declare that their aunt has died, or that they have died, and insist that the game stay that route. My child also makes up stories, tells lies about their day, and generally just says really crazy stuff. Their aunt seems completely unfazed by this type of play. She gives a little pushback about the dying aspects, but completely plays along and is even outwardly submissive and apologetic when my child is being super bossy or mean—playing along to the n-th degree, if you will.
KIDS
ABC4

AT&T offering $2,500 to stay off social media

(ABC4) AT&T is promoting a challenge where one lucky individual will have the chance to win a cash prize for eliminating their use of social media for one month. The All Home Connections Social Media Detox Challenge is aimed at encouraging “healthy use of social media,” according to the challenge website. Interested individuals will apply […]
BUSINESS
State
Ohio State
NBC News

Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms

NEW YORK — Facebook, in the aftermath of damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens to take a break using its photo sharing app Instagram, and “nudging" teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that's not conducive to their well-being.
KIDS
ABC7 Los Angeles

Facebook exec says company will make itself 'more transparent'

Facebook will implement new tools to increase transparency and safety for users following Tuesday's explosive whistleblower hearing, Facebook Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said Sunday. "We will, of course, seek to make ourselves ever more transparent so people can hold us to account," Clegg told ABC "This Week"...
INTERNET
The Conversation U.S.

Kids and their computers: Several hours a day of screen time is OK, study suggests

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Even when kids spend five hours a day on screen – whether computers, television or text – it doesn’t appear to be harmful. That’s what my colleagues and I at the University of Colorado Boulder discovered after analyzing data taken from nearly 12,000 participants in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study – the largest long-term study of its kind ever in the U.S. The participants included children between the ages of 9 to 10, from diverse backgrounds, income levels and ethnicities. We investigated how screen time was linked...
RELATIONSHIPS
Person
Jean Rogers
inputmag.com

Facebook reiterates to the Senate its inability to keep kids safe

Today, members of the Senate’s consumer protection subcommittee took turns questioning Facebook’s head of global safety, Antigone Davis, on how Facebook and Instagram are protecting their youngest users from harm. The subcommittee hearing was called in response to The Wall Street Journal’s damning report about Facebook’s “toxic” effects on teenagers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tyla

Mum Reveals How She Tracks Her Kids To Keep Them Safe

Parents have always had to find new ways to keep track of their children when they’re out and about. Now, one tech savvy mum has come up with a creative idea of using a new Apple product to keep an eye on her little one. Mum-of-two Lucy Jobbins, 32, bought...
KIDS
#Common Sense Media#Smartphone#Senate
alternativemedicine.com

Another COVID-19 Halloween: Keeping Kids Safe

You’re not alone this year if you just want things to return to “pre-COVID normal”, including fall activities such as Halloween celebrations. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus is still present throughout the country, and both kids and adults, especially those who are unvaccinated, are at risk to become infected if there are no precautions in place.
KIDS
fwbusiness.com

Oct. 8 - How to keep kids safe on social media: lessons from 'The Facebook Files'

In September, The Wall Street Journal published “The Facebook Files,” a scathing investigative report into the social media conglomerate. The series cited internal memos that appear to demonstrate Facebook’s awareness of practices that negatively affect its users and the media environment as a whole. While the claims are wide-ranging, one...
KIDS
bocamag.com

How to Keep Your Boca Kids Busy this October

It’s fall, y’all! I officially felt the change in seasons for the first time last weekend: the humidity drop, South Florida temperatures in the low to mid 80’s… I think every local family I know paid a visit to Bedner’s on Sunday. Pumpkin season is finally in full swing and we have some exciting (outdoor) community events on the calendar to celebrate.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wfxrtv.com

How parents can keep kids safe when driving ATVs

(WFXR) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission says that COVID led to more people looking at outdoor recreation, including an increase in demand for all-terrain vehicles (ATV). Safety specialists say their concerns are with inexperienced riders who will be hitting the trails without proper equipment and safety gear. According to...
CARS
Brainerd Dispatch

Reader Opinion: Keeping our kids safe

As a parent of two children in the district I was pleased that the school board followed medical advice and common sense in having the children wear masks at school. At the school where my kids attend a couple of their classmates have gotten COVID. Because staff and students were wearing masks, the disease did not spread to many other students, as happened in Pequot before they had their students wear masks. I appreciate that our school board is listening to the majority who want our kids to stay safe.
KIDS
FOXBusiness

Slain reporter's father takes on Facebook over violent video

The family of a slain journalist is asking the Federal Trade Commission to take action against Facebook for failing to remove online footage of her shooting death. Andy Parker said Tuesday the company is violating its own terms of service in hosting videos on Facebook and its sibling service Instagram that glorify violence.
INTERNET

