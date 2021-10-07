Penn field hockey's sophomore goalkeeper Sabien Paumen filling a big net
For two full seasons, the goalkeeper position was among the most stable for Penn field hockey. Ava Rosati, a former team captain and honorable mention All-Ivy goalie, spent two full seasons as the Quakers’ starter. Rosati not only provided stability to the position, but she also served as a formidable last line of defense. In 2018, Rosati totaled six shutouts and 62 saves. A year later, the then-senior led the team in minutes played with 1,007 and increased her saves total to 67, which included a career-high 12 against North Carolina.www.thedp.com
