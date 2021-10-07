Penn field hockey's sophomore goalkeeper Sabien Paumen filling a big net

MT. OLIVE, N.C. — The Wolves field hockey team came into the Sept. 22 match after playing in a seven-goal shootout in their previous game against Coker. This match shaped up to be the complete inverse as the both teams were held goalless for the the first 60 minutes of regulation time, the first ten minutes of the first overtime, and over half of the second overtime period before Mount Olive’s Morgan Paterson put home the golden goal. They sent the Wolves to their third consecutive one-goal loss.

MOUNT OLIVE, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO