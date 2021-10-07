Daniel Andre Gurevitch | Car crashes and thank yous

My grandmother survived a forced exile from her home country, Egypt, due to religious persecution. She has been fighting leukemia for the past five years. Even at 85 years old, she remains sharp and active, participating in book clubs, stock clubs, bridge clubs, political discussion groups, and volunteer organizations. Something as mundane as a Ford Fusion speeding around the corner of 21st and Chestnut streets should not have left her in the operating room with half her hair shaved off, tubes connected to her brain to monitor for seizures, and a ventilator strapped to her face to ensure she continues to breathe. My grandmother wanted to buy groceries. She now rests in a medically induced coma at Penn Presbyterian Hospital with a broken neck, clavicle, collarbone, cheekbone, and a shattered eye socket that has swollen her eye shut.